Ghaziabad-Pt becomes longest fully ABS section of Indian Railways says Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Ghaziabad Prothrombin Time (Pt) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya section becomes the longest (762 KM) fully automated Automatic Block Signaling section (ABS) of Indian Railways.

This is done in order to increase line capacity to run more trains on existing High-Density Routes of Indian Railways. After the commissioning of the Automatic Signaling System in the Satanraini-Rasulabad-Faizullapur section of Prayagraj Division, now the 762 KM long Ghaziabad Pt. has been automated.





Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) is a cost-effective solution. Indian Railways has been rolling out Automatic Block signalling on a mission mode. ABS has been commissioned 268 Rkm during 2022-23. As on December 31, ABS has been provided on 3706 Route km over IR. With the implementation of Automatic Signaling, an increase in capacity will accrue resulting in more train services becoming possible.

Electronic Interlocking is being adopted on a large scale to derive benefits of digital technologies in train operation and to enhance safety. Electronic Interlocking systems have been provided at 347 stations during 2022-23. So far 2888 stations have been provided with Electronic Interlocking up to December 31 covering 45.5% of IR. (ANI)

