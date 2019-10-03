Representative Image
Ghaziabad railway station put on high alert

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:54 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ghaziabad railway station on Thursday was put on high alert after the Intelligence Bureau issued intel regarding a possible terror strike.
Police have deployed dog squads on the railway station and bomb disposal squads have also been alerted.
"Police have been deployed from inside the trains to outside of the railway stations. Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are completely equipped to tackle any situation," said RP Tripathi, a railway official.
Ahead of the festive season, Delhi was put on alert on October 2 after intel of a possible terror strike in the national capital was received. Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police across the capital following the input. (ANI)

