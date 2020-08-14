Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a school in Ghaziabad last night that was soon brought under control. There was no report of any casualty.
Speaking to ANI, Manoj, a local said, "The fire broke out at the school at 8:45 pm probably due to short circuit. Around three-four fire brigades reached the spot. Everything is under control."
"It seems the fire engulfed the accounts room, which resulted in some damage," he added. (ANI)
Ghaziabad school fire controlled, no casualty reported
ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 09:32 IST
