Ghaziabad school fire controlled, no casualty reported

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a school in Ghaziabad last night that was soon brought under control. There was no report of any casualty.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj, a local said, "The fire broke out at the school at 8:45 pm probably due to short circuit. Around three-four fire brigades reached the spot. Everything is under control."

"It seems the fire engulfed the accounts room, which resulted in some damage," he added. (ANI)

