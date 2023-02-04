Ghaziabad: Special court convicts man of rape, murder of minor girl, sentences death penalty

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday convicted a man of raping and killing a six-year-old girl and awarded the convict a death sentence.

Sonu was convicted by special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court.

The incident dates back to December 1, 2022, a minor girl was found dead in City Forest, under the Shahibabad Police Station limits.



As per the complaint filed by the deceased girl's parents, the girl was raped and murdered.

Advocate Sanjiv Bakharwa, Public Prosecutor in the case said, "a case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased girl's parents. The charge sheet was filed in this case on December 15, after Police arrested the accused after examining CCTV footage."

He said that the case was then transferred from the main POCSO to POCSO 1 on January 9, 2023.

"I have since then produced 15 witnesses in this case, including those who said in the court that they have seen the accused near the house of the girl on the day of the incident, and also proved the evidence in the court," he added.

"The court on Friday, under sections 363, 376 AB, 302, 201 0f the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act held the accused guilty and today sentenced him to death," the Advocate said further. (ANI)

