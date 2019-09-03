Ghaziabad: Two students injured after gunshots fired in college

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 03 (ANI): Two students were injured after an ex-student of MM Degree College fired gunshots in the premises here on Tuesday.

Both the injured students were taken to Subharti Hospital and Kailashi Hospital where they are receiving the treatment.

"A former student of the same college named Sagar came and after a verbal spat, fired gunshots at the students. One of the students was shot in the abdomen while the other one received a bullet on the feet. Our team is looking for the culprit," said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad.

Several rounds were fired over a trivial matter in the college, which rendered both the students injured. Followed by the incident, they were taken to the hospital immediately, he said.

The two students were identified as Kapil and Sumit who are residents of Meerut and Modinagar, respectively.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

