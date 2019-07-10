Ghaziabad woman suspected to have committed suicide found in Bengaluru

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Komal Talan, a Ghaziabad-based woman who was suspected to have committed suicide, was traced by police to Bengaluru.

Three days ago, Talan had abandoned her car near Hindon river in Indirapuram with a note in which she blamed her in-laws, and was suspected to have committed suicide, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said Talan was traced in Jaipur and Mumbai before she was finally caught hold of at Bengaluru Railway Station.

"A note in the car said she (Talan) is leaving because of her in-laws. We suspected suicide but couldn't find her body. She was traced to Jaipur but left for Mumbai by the time we reached. We went to Mumbai but she had left. She was finally traced at Bengaluru Railway Station," Kumar said.

However, Talan claimed that she had not planned on going to Bengaluru.

"I was frustrated because of the torture by my in-laws. I wasn't planning to lie on purpose and go to Bengaluru. When I came here, I realised my parents have done so much for me for 30 years, and that's why I left. I didn't know where I was going," she said.

Talan was brought back to Ghaziabad by her family and the police.

