GHMC elections to be held on December 1: Telangana EC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Elections for the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4, Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarathi released the schedule for the GHMC elections.

"The term of current GHMC ends on February 10, 2021 and the next elections must be held three months prior to the term expires as per GHMC act. The elections are to be held through ballot boxes and ballot papers," he said.



Election notification has been issued today and the last date of filing nominations is November 20, followed by scrutiny of nominations on November 21. The list of candidates contesting in the elections will be published on November 22, the election commissioner added.

Parthasarathi further said: "Polling will be held on December 1 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Re-polling, if any, will be held on December 3. The counting of votes will take place on December 4, 2020 followed by the declaration of results on the same day."

He said that voter slips will be distributed to each voted by GHMC official machinery. "The voters can also download their slips from tsec.gov.in and location of polling stations can be identified by mobile apps," he added. (ANI)

