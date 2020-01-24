GHMC initiates strip lighting project for beautification of electric poles

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad and Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have initiated a beautification project to promote walkways in the city and provide a pleasing and aesthetic view for the commuters.

The civic body has planned to decorate 175 electric poles in the city with strip lighting and a vertical garden for a pleasant view along with facilitating the restoration of water fountains.

Speaking to ANI, Musharraf Ali Farooqi, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC said, "We have taken certain beautification works in and out of Khairatabad Junction, that includes vertical lighting on all the street lights from NTR Marg to Raj Bhavan Road and in addition to that we have restored all the fountains that were on the route."

"We have one of the longest vertical Garden in the country and it is 265 feet long and 10 feet in height. Which have more than 20,000 plants at once, which has become a signature spot for people of the city," he added. (ANI)

