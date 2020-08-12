GHMC removes banner put up by Bhagat Singh Yuvasena in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have removed a banner put up by Bhagat Singh Yuvasena at Mozamjahi Market of Hyderabad stating that it was placed without permission, the police informed on Tuesday.

"We have not removed any banner. The banner was removed by GHMC officials stating it was placed without permission," Madhu Mohan, Inspector of Police, Begumbazar police station said while speaking to ANI over the phone.

The banner with the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, stated 'Thank You Narendra Modi ji for Ram Mandir' and 'Behro ko sunane ke liye Dhamake ki zarurat hoti hai' (There is a need of a blast to make deaf people hear).

Banners were put up and crackers were busted in Hyderabad and surrounding on August 5 to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesman, Majlis Bachao Tehreek has alleged that banner contained provocative slogans.

In a video, Amjed Ullah Khan has criticised the Hyderabad Police for its treatment of the Muslim community and alleged that the "police was soft in acting against RSS and pro-Hindutva elements".

Khan asked the TRS government to be vigilant during the upcoming festive season.



Khan in his tweet addressing state minister KT Rama Rao and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy said, "Very sad to note that @CPHydCity silent on this banner and not booked a case against a rowdy sheeter for hanging banner with a provocative slogan 'Behro ko sunane ke liye Dhamake ki zarurat hoti hai' at Mouzamjahi Market, Hyderabad." (ANI)

