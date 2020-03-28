Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Shah to help stranded Kashmiri students

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over phone, regarding the Kashmiri students who are stuck in different states due to coronavirus lockdown imposed in the entire country for 21 days.

According to sources, Ghulam Nabi Azad asked Home Minister Shah to announce the special helpline number to help the students and labourers of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in various states.

Moreover, seven more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar today. Four have a history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation other three have travel history outside J&K contacts who are being traced.

PM Modi has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

