Ghulam Nabi Azad urges govt to issue statement on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad requested the government to table a statement regarding North-East Delhi violence on the floor of the House, on which a discussion can be conducted.

Speaking in House Azad said, "Since the government has decided to hold a discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, we request that if the government puts a statement on the floor of the House, the discussion should be confined to it only."

Ruckus was created by the Opposition in the Upper House demanding discussion on Delhi violence after the debate over the coronavirus situation in the country.

The House was later adjourned for the day after opposition ruckus continued.

At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi. (ANI)

