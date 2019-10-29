Ghulam Nabi Azad: Why are EU parliamentarians allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir when opposition leaders are not?

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:10 IST

Security forces brief European Parliament members on Pak's role...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A delegation of the European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) visiting Jammu and Kashmir was briefed by security forces, including the Army, on the role of Pakistan in fuelling terrorism in the valley, sources in the Army have said.