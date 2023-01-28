Giant crocodile, python rescued from MP's Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): A giant crocodile about 10-feet-long and weighing about 200 kg was rescued from Peeparhunta village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh.

A huge python was also rescued from the Muhana Khejra village of Vidisha.

The information about the giant crocodile and python was given by the villagers to the Forest Department team.

The Forest Department team rushed to the spot with snake rescuer Firoz Khan. With the help of about 10 to 15 villagers, this giant crocodile, which is said to be about 10 feet in length and weighs about 200 kg, was rescued with great difficulty.

Along with this, a huge python which was surrounded by villagers in Mohan Khejra village was safely rescued by snake rescuer Firoz Khan.



Both the python and the crocodile were brought to Vidisha and handed over to the forest team.

The crocodile will be released in Halali Dam in Vidisha district and the python will be released in a protected forest.

Forest officer Ratnesh Panthi said that the crocodile had been safely rescued from Peeparhunta village in the district. It was rescued after great effort with the help of ten to fifteen villagers. It is 10-feet long and weighs about 200 kg.

"After rescuing it safely, it has been brought to Vidisha and now preparations are being made to release it at the Halali Dam in the district," the forest officer added.

Firoz Khan, the snake rescuer said that the rescue of a crocodile weighing about 200 kg weighing about 10 feet long from Peeperhunta was rescued with the help of his brother, son, villagers and the team of the Forest Department.

"The python from village Muhana Khejra, which was surrounded by the villagers, has now come to Vidisha after rescuing it safely. Preparations are being made to drop him at a safe place," he added. (ANI)

