Giant fog, low clouds cover North, Central and Eastern parts of India: IMD

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Giant Fog and low clouds continue to cover an area of 10 lakh sq km over Pakistan-India-Bangladesh across north and central and eastern parts of India on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The giant fog and low clouds persisted consecutively for the third day.

The conditions have impacted the day temperature, aviation and road transports/highways and train operations in the country.

Delhi on Thursday woke up to a cold and foggy day with the minimum temperature recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodi Road and at 3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

IMD on Wednesday said that said dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.



It added, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter."The fog has visibility reduced visibility all over North India."

The Delhi Airport on Thursday issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and low visibility level today.12 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India. (ANI)

