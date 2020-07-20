Giant machine for space project reaches Thiruvananthapuram after year long journey from Maharashtra

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): A truck that set off last year from Maharashtra carrying heavy, sophisticated machinery for a space research project, reached the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Monday.

The machinery had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. However, it took several more hours for it to reach the VSSC.

"We started the journey on July 8, 2019, from Maharashtra. Now after travelling for one year and across four states, we have reached Thiruvananthapuram. We hope to deliver the cargo today at VSSC," a staff member travelling with the cargo had told ANI.

The truck carried an Aerospace Horizontal Autoclave which is used to make weightless material.

The giant machine weighs about 70 tonnes and has a height and width of 7.5 metres and 6.65 metres respectively.

It was manufactured in Nashik and will soon be commissioned for the Indian space research project.

As per the staff, due to the height of the machine, they were unable to transport it through a ship and thus had to bring it by road. (ANI)

