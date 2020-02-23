Gift shops in Rajkot selling coffee mugs with PM Modi, Trump pictures

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, gift shops in Rajkot are selling specially designed coffee table mugs with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump on them and "Namaste Trump" slogans imprinted on the mugs.

The buyers here are keen to purchase these unique colourful coffee mugs.



"It's a matter of pride that US President Donald Trump is visiting Gujarat on February 24. I went out shopping today and saw these coffee mugs featuring Modi-Trump pictures on it," said Anjali, a buyer.

Rajkot's Johar Cards are selling these mugs at Rs 150 apiece.

"I was so excited to see these mugs here as it reflects the kind of environment we have in Gujarat ahead of US President Donal Trump's visit. I am a big fan of PM Modi and Trump. We also bought the coffee mugs featuring Modi-Trump pictures to express that we are also welcoming Trump here," said Heena Vurda, another buyer.

Donald Trump's visit to Ahmadabad is now just a few hours away and Gujarat is all geared up with the best possible "swagat" (welcome) of the US President.

"People here are looking to buy these mugs. They believe that something good will come out of their (PM Modi and Donal Trump's) meeting," said Tejal Mehta, a shopper.

US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day official visit to India on February 24-25. He is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi. (ANI)

