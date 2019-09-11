Ministry of Culture logo. Photo/Twitter
Ministry of Culture logo. Photo/Twitter

Gifts to PM Modi to be auctioned online, proceeds to go to 'Namami Gange'

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to be auctioned online beginning September 14 with proceeds going towards the Namami Gange project, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday.
Over 2,772 gift items received by Modi in the past six months will be put under the hammer on the e-portal launched for this purpose.
"The e-auction will end on October 3. The lowest base price of the gift item is Rs 200 and the highest is more than Rs 2 lakh," he said.
The Minister further stated that the auction will include idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Veer Shivaji, Vivekananda, 576 shawls, 964 angavastram, 88 pagris and several other items.
Among the items set to go under the hammer is a silk print of the face of the Prime Minister, whose base price is set at Rs 2.50 lakh.
The gift items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.
In February this year, over 1,800 mementoes that PM Modi had received were sold.
Even as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi used to auction mementoes received by him and after becoming Prime Minister, he has been continuing the same practice. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:03 IST

P K Sinha appointed Principal Advisor to PM

New Delhi, Sep 11 (ANI) Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was on Wednesday appointed the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:02 IST

Kerala: Onam celebrated with gaiety, fervour

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Kerala on Wednesday celebrated the harvest festival of Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:57 IST

Pak builds 30 launchpads; attempts to push Jaish, LeT, Afghan...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Failing to make its case on the diplomatic front, Pakistan is resorting to the use of terror as an instrument of state policy once again, according to reliable sources in security agencies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:50 IST

Will look into NHRC notice on hospital: Odisha Health Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das on Wednesday said the state government will look into the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) notice urging action against Apollo Hospital for allegedly violating Human Organs and Tissues Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:46 IST

#BoycottMillennials trends after FM's comment on auto sector slowdown

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed 'millennial mindset' as one of the major reasons for auto sector slowdown in the country, #boycottmillenials trended on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:41 IST

India-ASEAN free trade deal on goods to be reviewed: Goyal

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the India ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was signed in 2009, will be reviewed in order to give a thrust in economic ties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:37 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Security beefed up at Atmakur, adjoining villages

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): After the detention of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and its other leaders, the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday also tightened security in the villages where 'Chalo Atmakur' rally was supposed to be held.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:31 IST

120 TDP workers' families sent back from rehab centres in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 : The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday sent back the 120 Dalit worker families who were staying in the rehabilitation camps set up by the Telugu Desam Party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:26 IST

Uttarakhand: National Forest Martyrs Day observed at FRI

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The National Forest Martyrs Day was observed here on Wednesday to remember the foresters who laid down their lives to protect forests and wildlife.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:16 IST

I get angry, can't tolerate this: Khattar on his viral video

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Soon after the Congress party put out a video featuring Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar allegedly threatening to chop off his party worker's head after he put a crown on his head, he has hit back at the Congress saying this culture belongs to the grand o

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:59 IST

'Too harsh': Mamata says won't enforce hefty fines for traffic violations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The West Bengal government will not implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for stiff fines for traffic violations, as it is "too harsh" on the people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:56 IST

After 29 years' wait, Squadron Leader Khanna's wife hopes for justice

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Nirmal Khanna -- the widow of martyred Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna -- on Wednesday said that she had been waiting for justice for the last 30 years for the murder of her husband and hoped that she would get justice as the accused are to face the trial

Read More
iocl