Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad is Indian territory, mentioning them in weather bulletin: IMD DG

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General (DG) Mritunjay Mohapatra has said that Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad is Indian territory and that is the reason they have issued weather forecast for this region.

"For quite a long time, IMD has been issuing weather bulletin for the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh area. We are mentioning Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad in the bulletin as they are parts of India," Mohapatra said.

He said as Ladakh has become a separate union territory, so information about it is being given in the same manner.

He said that IMD is a regional specialised meteorological department that provides severe weather guidance for the entire region which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

This new change of including the forecast for Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad has been made by IMD since May 5.

The weather forecast for the entire division of Jammu and Kashmir is now available in the forecast of North-West India on its website. (ANI)

