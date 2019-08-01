Giriraj Prasad Gupta takes over as new CGA

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Giriraj Prasad Gupta, a 1983-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, took over as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) with effect from August 1, 2019.

Gupta succeeds Anthony Lianzuala as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Finance Ministry.

"Gupta has a vast and rich experience in the government at the Centre. He worked at higher positions in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Finance," a government release said.

Gupta also worked as the Director of National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad.

As Additional Controller General of Accounts, he is highly credited for his work in development and implementation of Public Financial Management System (PFMS), a backbone IT infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other financial management modules in Government of India. Gupta also worked as Director (Finance) on the joint venture mega hydel power project in Bhutan.

The CGA is the apex accounting authority under the Central Government and exercises the power of the President under Article 150 of the Constitution, which prescribes the form of accounts of the Union and State Governments on the advice of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India. (ANI)

