Representative image
Representative image

Giriraj Prasad Gupta takes over as new CGA

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Giriraj Prasad Gupta, a 1983-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, took over as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) with effect from August 1, 2019.
Gupta succeeds Anthony Lianzuala as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Finance Ministry.
"Gupta has a vast and rich experience in the government at the Centre. He worked at higher positions in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Finance," a government release said.
Gupta also worked as the Director of National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad.
As Additional Controller General of Accounts, he is highly credited for his work in development and implementation of Public Financial Management System (PFMS), a backbone IT infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other financial management modules in Government of India. Gupta also worked as Director (Finance) on the joint venture mega hydel power project in Bhutan.
The CGA is the apex accounting authority under the Central Government and exercises the power of the President under Article 150 of the Constitution, which prescribes the form of accounts of the Union and State Governments on the advice of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:28 IST

Rainfall in August likely to be 99% of LPA, says IMD

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that rainfall during August is likely to be 99 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:28 IST

Jauhar varsity moves court on police raids, UP govt's response sought

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Mohammad Ali Jauhar University registrar R. A. Qureshi on Thursday filed a plea in the Allahabad High Court against raids in its premises by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly storing books stolen from other institutes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:23 IST

BJP's Bishnu Sethi defends statement on triple talaq

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BJP MLA and the party's Deputy Leader in Odisha Assembly, Bishnu Sethi on Thursday said Congress was unnecessarily creating problems on his statement on the ordeals faced by women who were given triple talaq.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:13 IST

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on POCSO Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill that makes punishment more stringent for sexual crimes against children and provides for death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:11 IST

Bargari sacrilege case: Punjab AG terms CBI closure report as...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda on Thursday termed the CBI closure report on the Bargari sacrilege case as "bad in law", saying the probe agency had no jurisdiction in the matter after the state government withdrew the cases from it last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:11 IST

RS adjourned for 10 minutes after ruckus over absence of ministers

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for 10 minutes in the post-lunch session after the opposition parties created ruckus over the absence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his juniors during a debate on the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:09 IST

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on 99th death...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 99th death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Pak's proposal to grant consular access to Jadhav to be...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the proposal sent by Pakistan to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow is being evaluated as per the guidelines provided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:53 IST

India says reports of another Indian national arrested in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India on Thursday said that reports of another Indian national arrested in Pakistan for alleged spying are 'unverified'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:52 IST

Will not allow reading of Zero Hour submissions from next...

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday told the members that from the next session onwards he would not allow anyone in the House to read Zero Hour submissions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:51 IST

Congress J-K policy planning group to meet on Friday

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In the wake of additional deployment of forces in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir policy planning group of Congress party headed by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will meet on August 2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:40 IST

Jharkhand: Two held for raping, beheading minor girl

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have arrested two persons in connection with the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Jamshedpur earlier this month.

Read More
iocl