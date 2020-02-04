Giriraj Singh accuses Kejriwal of doing appeasement politics in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday accused the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing the appeasement politics, saying Kejriwal has enough money to spend on the Imams and not pujaris in temples.

Speaking to ANI, Singh claimed, "In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal used to shout 'Anna Anna' and 'Vikas Vikas'. Now he is saying 'Jinnah Jinnah'. It is because of this appeasement policy, the Imams of Delhi mosques are being given Rs 18,000, their workers are getting Rs16,000 and for the maintenance Rs. 9,000 are being given. However, Arvind Kejriwal is not concerned about the pujaris in temples as they are not the vote bank."

The Union Minister also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to show him the data on employment during 2010-2014. He said, "Let Rahul bring the employment status during 2010-2014 or even during the tenure of his family. I will tell him the employment status during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"I will also teach him the definition of employment. The word employment does not only mean jobs in government sectors," he added.

Giriraj Singh also said that the protesters in Shaheen Bagh are not against CAA but instead are doing Khilafat Andolan. He said, "From Shaheen Bagh, the slogans of cheers to Afzal Guru and Yakub Menon were heard. Even Sharjeel Imam had said that he will cut Assam and have an Islamic state in India."

"In the Parliament, the brother of Asaduddin Owaisi said that if for 15 minutes the police disappear then I will teach a lesson to the Hindus. This is Khilafat andolan and not protest against CAA," he added. (ANI)