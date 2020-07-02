Giriraj Singh hails extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

New Delhi [India], July 1(ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the difficulties of the poor.

He said the Prime Minister has seen poverty and understands the country's sentiments.

He said the Prime Minister has ensured availability of foodgrains to the vulnerable sections. "Today also he has discharged his responsibility. This is an example of connecting directly with the poor of the country. He knows their pain," Singh said.

He said the money was reaching directly to the beneficiaries and alleged that there was "corruption" in delivery of schemes during Congress rule.

He dismissed criticism by opposition parties of Prime Minister not making any mention of tension on the India-China LAC during his address to the nation.

"What to explain to those who do not understand. Those who want to make their tweet viral in Pakistan and China... such people are raising questions. Didn't they listen to the Man Ki Baat?" he asked. (ANI)

