Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased woman's family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals.

The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mother's body for burial as per Christian funeral rites. They requested the person to cremate his mother as per Hindu rituals.

The man said that he has converted to Christianity and since he has no one else to help him in cremation, he was taking his mother's body to be buried according to Christian funeral rituals.

Union Minister Singh said: "There is a need for laws to stop religious conversion in return for benefits. We should protect our religion. There is nothing bigger than religion."

The woman's body was finally cremated at Simaria burial ground as per the Hindu tradition. (ANI)

