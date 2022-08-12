Giriraj Singh holds meeting with Odisha Minister over issues in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana implementation

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Panchayati Raj Minister of Odisha Pradip Amat met Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday regarding the issues relating to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Odisha.

"Met with Hon. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji & Pradeep Kumar Amat, Housing Minister and PR, Odisha on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Krishi Bhawan. Assured all support to Odisha if 3C- (Compliance, Convergence, Cooperation) is followed & implemented by the State Government," Singh tweeted adding that the Centre is "committed to the Prime Minister's vision of Antyodaya and Housing for All".

Speaking to the reporters, Singh said, "Unfortunately there is a dearth of transparency in Odisha because of which many discrepancies have been found in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Vikas Yojana. But it has been decided in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan that there has to be transparency and monitoring so that the poor are given their rightful homes."

The Union Minister said that his Ministry will release the funds when the Odisha government will write a letter to the Centre regarding the transparent implementation of the Yojana.

"We had a discussion with Odisha Minister Pradip Amat. He will convey our exchanges to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. When they send me a letter, then I will release the funds for the remaining number of houses to be built for the poor in Odisha," he said.



Alleging that the Central team which visited Odisha found "irregularities" in the implementation of PMAY, Singh complimented Dharmendra Pradhan for assuring transparency.

"I compliment Dharmendra Pradhan for his assurance that he would meet the Chief Minister and ensure transparency. A central team had visited Odisha and found irregularities in the implementation," he said.

"The 18 lakh houses that we built earlier, there were irregularities in the beneficiaries of the houses and their bank accounts. The Minister (Pradip Amat) has assured me that improvements would be made and there would no more be any discrepancies," Singh added.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Amat said that talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.

"Talks were held regarding the poor who do not have homes in Odisha. Houses will be given to all in the coordination of the state and the Central government," he said. (ANI)

