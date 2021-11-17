Giriraj Singh launches Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers, says it's Aadhaar of lands

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh inaugurated 'Bhumi Samvaad' - a National Workshop on Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) at India Habitat Centre here in the national capital.

"Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers (ULPIN) is just like the Aadhaar Number of land parcels," said Singh.



"In this unique system, a unique ID based on Geo-coordinates of the parcels is generated and assigned to the plots. This has been introduced to share the computerized digital land record data among different States/Sectors and a uniform system of assigning a unique ID to the land parcel across the country," he said.

As per the official statement, so far it has already been implemented in 13 States and pilot tested in another 6 States. Department has decided to complete the process of assigning unique IDs to the land parcels in the entire country by the end of this financial year, (FY 2021-22). When this system will be implemented in the entire country most of the land disputes will be resolved automatically.

On this occasion, the Minister also launched National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) portal and Dashboard. (ANI)

