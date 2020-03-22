Girish Chodankar asks Goa CM to act against 'goondagiri' of Goa Police

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Sunday shared a video on Twitter and urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to act on the alleged 'goondagiri' (high-handedness) of the Goa Police.

"The Goondagiri of Goa Police is exposed. This is humanly unacceptable. It is #JanataCurfew Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must explain and act. I have reported it to SP South Goa and the IGP. Police without uniform and mask. Collapse of Administration in Goa. Goa Congress strongly condemns this act," Chodankar tweeted.

The nation is observing 'Janata Curfew' today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and 'restraint through social distancing' in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future. (ANI)

