Girl accuses principal, 2 teachers of sexual harassment in UP

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A female college student on Thursday accused the principal and two teachers of sexually harassing her.
A complaint has been registered against the principal and two teachers, police said.
"A complaint has been registered. If others want to give their statement, they can come forward. The investigation is on," said Alok Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, told ANI.
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:34 IST
