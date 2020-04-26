Girl commits suicide after being raped in UP's Aligarh, two held

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a girl, who committed suicide here in Aligarh's Dadon, police said.

An FIR has been filed against the duo and the victim's body has been sent for autopsy.

Speaking to ANI, Aligarh Superintendent of Police Muniraj said the rape victim committed suicide after the panchayat did not take any strict action against the accused.

"Yesterday, police were informed that a rape victim girl committed suicide in Aligarh's Dadon. Sister of the deceased told police that a panchayat was convened wherein the accused were slapped and let-off. After that, the girl went home and committed suicide," said Muniraj.

"An FIR has been registered and two youth have been arrested. Body of the victim has been sent for postmortem," he said.

An investigation in the case is underway and police said that action will be taken against the people who participated in the panchayat and they would be slapped with charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

