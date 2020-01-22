Girl dies after almirah falls on her in UP school

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A second standard student died after an almirah fell on her at her school in Ibrahimpur.

The deceased has been identified as Payal.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, District Magistrate, RK Mishra said, "An almirah fell on a girl named Payal who was in the second standard. The girl got injured after which she died."

"An FIR is being registered in this incident. I will write to the concerned authority to provide financial assistance to the victim's family", he said. (ANI)

