Girl dies due to inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from geyser in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl died due to inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from the bathroom geyser in Delhi's Dwarka on January 31, Delhi police said.

The girl had gone to take a bath and when she did not return the family members broke the door. The girl was found unconscious in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Post mortem report said death was due to inhalation of Carbon Monoxide gas leaking from a geyser, said police.

No foul play has been detected, said a police officer.

Probe in the matter is going on. Further details are awaited. (ANI)