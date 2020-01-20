Girl drowns after boat capsizes in Karnataka's Netravathi River

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl lost her life after the boat she was traveling in capsized in Netravathi River in Karnataka on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Renita.

Other people who were travelling in the boat were rescued by locals.

As per the police, Renita and her five friends had attended the annual feast of the church here. While returning home, the boat got capsized and she drowned in the river. (ANI)

