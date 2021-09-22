Girl from J-K's remote Rajouri village selected for short service commission in Air Force

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): A girl from a remote village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir has been selected for training for grant of short service commission in AE(L) branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Tahirah Rehman, a resident of village Khodbani in Khawas Tehsil, which is 145 km from Rajouri district, is the daughter of ex-honorary captain Abdul Rehman.

She is the first Gujjar girl from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for flying officer in Indian Air Force. She is the second from the Rajouri district after flying officer Maya Sudan from the Lamberi village.

"My husband served the nation for 30 years and my children also want to serve the nation. My daughter has worked very hard. I am thankful to the people here for their constant support. I am very happy and wish like my daughter other children of this district make their parents proud," her mother Rakia Begum said on Tuesday.



Irshad Begum, her cousin sister said, "This is the most backward area of Rajouri district. There is no school in our village and for our education, we have to travel far. Her mother used to take her to school till class 5. She always wanted to become a pilot in the Indian Air Force and today she has achieved her dreams. She is the first girl from the Gujjar community to do so."



She further said that the local people from all communities are celebrating her achievement. "They had made their way four km to a hilltop to be a part of this celebration," she added.



Liyakat Ali, a local resident said that it is a very proud moment for their village and everyone is very happy.

Another local resident said that they are happy as the area is very backward and it is a big achievement for the people there.

"I feel proud very proud today. My daughter had to travel four to five km every day to reach school till class 5. My daughter is the first girl from our community to become a flying officer from Jammu and Kashmir from Rajouri district," said her father.

Shivanghi Kant, Child Protection Legal officer, Rajouri district said that it is a very proud moment for the entire district and the country.

"Today boys and girls are moving forward equally and making the nation proud. Becoming a pilot is not common especially for girls from backward villages. We feel very proud to see a village girl doing something different. I congratulate her for her success and wish in the future also she makes our country and the district proud," said Shivanghi Kant. (ANI)

