Girl gangraped in Mumbai's Bandra, three held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday. Following this incident, Mumbai Police has registered a case and arrested three accused in the matter.

"A case of gang rape with a 19-year-old girl has come to light in Bandra area of Mumbai. The police has registered a case under Section 376 (D) of the IPC on the basis of the statement of the victim and has initiated further investigation. All the three accused are held and were produced in the Court. The accused will stay in police custody till May 19."

According to information received from the Bandra Police, the incident took place in Bandra's Bandstand on the evening of 12th May. The victim went to Bandstand to hang out with her friend. The two accused were behind her as well.



Soon, the third culprit arrived at the venue and then the incident took place. The alleged culprits took the victim to their home. On May 13, the victim managed to run away from the accused's home and filed a case in Shivaji Nagar police station.

The incident took place in Bandra's Bandstand, so the case was transferred from Shivaji Nagar Police Station to Bandra Police Station, informed the notice.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

