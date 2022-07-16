Girl injured in rhino attack in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): A girl was injured in a rhino attack in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday.



The incident took place at the Haldibari corridor near the Hatikhuli area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.



The injured girl was identified as Priya Chowra and she is now undergoing treatment at Bokakhat hospital.





Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Ranger of Kohora forest range said that the rhino attacked the girl near the Haldhibari corridor area.



"The injured girl is hailing from the Hatikhuli area near the park and she was immediately admitted to Hatikhuli health centre. After preliminary treatment she was referred to Bokakhat for better treatment," the forest range officer said. (ANI)



