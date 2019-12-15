Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by a man in Ubipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Saturday.
According to Fatehpur District Magistrate (DM) Sanjeev Singh, the girl is in critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Kanpur city.
After the man raped her in his house, he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Girl raped, set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:09 IST
