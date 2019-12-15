Girl raped, set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by a man in Ubipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Saturday.

According to Fatehpur District Magistrate (DM) Sanjeev Singh, the girl is in critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Kanpur city.

After the man raped her in his house, he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

