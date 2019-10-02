Girl rescued, boy drowns near Bandra bandstand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A boy drowned while a girl was rescued when they suddenly drowned in the sea due to high tide while they were sitting on the rocks at Bandra Bandstand promenade.

According to a Mumbai Fire Brigade official, rescue operation is underway in to save the boy.

"The rescued girl has been identified as 20-year-old Priti Gupta. She has been admitted to Bhabha hospital and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU ward," said Dr Ritesh, Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at Bhabha hospital.

"We received a call at 12.10 pm today. When the fire tenders reached the site, they were told by the police personnel and locals that one boy and a girl were sitting on rocks at Bandra Bandstand, around 100 to 150 feet away from seashore when suddenly they drowned in the sea due to the high tide," said Prabhat S Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mumbai Fire Brigade.

He said the girl was rescued by police and local fisherman before the arrival of fire brigade tenders. (ANI)

