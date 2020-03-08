Girl sand artists create beautiful sculpture with message of 'women power' in Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares image

Puri (Odisha) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's institute on Sunday created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of 'women power' at Puri beach in Odisha.
Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist.
"#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our SandArt Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message "#WomenPower", at Puri beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020,"he wrote.
The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. (ANI)
