Girl students of Manesar govt school approach Punjab and Haryana HC over harassment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Students of a government girls school in Manesar here have filed a case in Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that they have been facing harassment on a daily basis.

The girls have filed the case with the help of former Sarpanch of the village Ramesh Yadav.

"The students had informed me of several harassment incidents. I talked to one of my friends, who is an advocate, and he agreed to take up the issue in the High Court," said former Sarpanch and RTI activist Ramesh Yadav.

According to the students, their classroom locks were often broken and tables and chairs turned upside down. Recently, maps of India and Haryana in the school were also painted black.

Locals also informed that goons roam on the streets at night and teased girls.

"Just a few days ago, some maps in the school were painted black. A complaint was made at the police station but they did not take any action. An FIR was registered only after we filed RTIs and demanded answers from the police," Yadav said.

After the incident came to light, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri on Saturday visited the school to take stock of the situation and announced the appointment of a security guard, elevation of boundary walls and installation of CCTV cameras on the premise.

"We are conducting a special visit along with revenue, panchayat, police and education officials. There is no major security issue. There is a proper gate, demarcation of the wall and if there is a need for anything else, it will be provided," said Khatri.

The parents of the students have also demanded better security and installation of CCTV cameras in the school premise. (ANI)

