Girls clinch 8 out of 10 top spots of UP public service exams

In a first, eight women figured on the top 10 list of the State's civil services exam organised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the results of which were declared on Friday.

Apart from it, the top three ranks were also bagged by women.

Divya Sikarwar from Agra emerged as the topper, while Pratiksha Pandey from Lucknow and Namrata Singh from Bulandshahr ranked second and third, respectively.

This list was followed by Akansha Gupta, Kumar Gaurav, Saltanat Praween, Mohsina Bano, Prajakta Tripathi, Aishwarya Dubey, and Sandeep Kumar Tiwari.

A total of 110 women have been selected out of a total of 364 selections.



For the first time, the whole exam procedure was conducted in a record 10 months.

According to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the main examination was conducted from September 27 to October 1, 2022 in centres at Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad districts.

A total of 5311 candidates have appeared for the mains exam. Out of the total, 1070 candidates have qualified the mains examination and are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The interview for the selected candidates was conducted from February 20 to March 21, 2023.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended congratulations to the rank holders and said that the record success of the "daughters" of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of 'new Uttar Pradesh'.

"Congratulations to all the successful candidates in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 which was conducted by UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner in a record 10 months! The record success of the daughters of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of 'new Uttar Pradesh'," UP CM tweeted.


