Girls create ruckus when asked to remove Hijab for checking during exam at Muzaffarpur college

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): The girls at Muzaffarpur MDDM College who took a Central Selection Council Constable Recruitment exam on Sunday created a ruckus when they were asked to remove their Hijab for checking Bluetooth in the ear and also alleged that the male teacher tried to take advantage in the garb of checking.

The girl students said, "During the examination, the male teacher first asked us to remove the hijab to check the Bluetooth in the ear and took advantage in the name of religion.

Angry students further said that when they protested, the teachers asked them to submit their answer sheets and leave the examination room.



Principal of MDDM College Prof (Dr) Kanupriya said, "The examination was going on in the college and many girl students were sitting in the examination hall carrying mobiles. After this the teachers asked students to deposit the mobile and started conducting the search. Meanwhile, a student refused this and came out of the examination hall in a rage".

"Neither the centre superintendent nor the student made any complaints to her regarding the whole matter. On the contrary, giving a religious form to the whole matter, the students tried to create a controversy by linking it with religion, which is quite embarrassing," said the principal.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

