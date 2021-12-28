Girls must learn to raise alarm immediately on encountering sexual harassment, says JNU ICC Presiding Officer Punam Kumari

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) presiding officer Punam Kumari on Tuesday clarified that the 'controversial statement' made in circular announcing counselling sessions on sexual harassment for the students and said that it is important for a girl to raise an alarm immediately when boys touch them inappropriately.

The university announced counselling sessions on a monthly basis from January 2022, for all students who want to know the do's and dont’s of sexual harassment. The university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in its explanation said why such a session under the subhead “why is the counselling session required” and made a controversial statement..."Girls (are) supposed to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments” (sic), stated the circular”.

"I don't think it is controversial at all. A lot of students do not know what is sexual harassment. What should be done, what shouldn’t be done, What could be the repercussions?," Punam told ANI.

"Boys especially, if found guilty, can ask in counselling about harassment repercussions. It's imp for girls to say outright the first time if they don't like an action of the other person. If they don't speak up, boys won't receive the message," she said.

"As far as girls are concerned, then it is very important for a girl to raise alarm immediately when a boy touch them inappropriately. Until the girl doesn’t express that she is feeling uncomfortable, how will a message be sent to the boys?" she added.

"The problem arises when a girl is not able to express what she likes and what she doesn’t. hence this counselling session will help them to resolve such issues," she stated.

"Hence we are conducting counselling sessions. In whichever case, we feel that there is a need for counselling we recommend them counselling," she added.

"Boys can ask in the counselling sessions that what will be the repercussions of sexual harassment," she stated. (ANI)