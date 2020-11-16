Girls too can take entrance exam for admission to Class 6 in Sainik School

Chandigarh [India], November 15 (ANI): Girls too can take the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admission to a Sainik School in Class 6 in the academic session 2021-22.

This will be the first time that Sainik School will admit girls in Class VI. AISSEE exam for Class VI will be held for both boys and girls on January 10 while the entrance exam for Class IX will be held on same day for the boys only.



According to an official release, Principal Sainik School, Kunjpura, Karnal, Colonel V.D. Chandola said that the entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

"The online applications from boys and girls for Class VI and boys for Class IX are invited for admission in Sainik School, Kunjpura. Approximately 83 seats for boys and 10 seats for girls in Class VI and 22 seats for boys in Class IX are likely to be available in Sainik School, Kunjpura during this session," the release read.

The last date of submission of application form is November 19 and the medium of examination for Class VI will be Hindi and English while for Class IX, the exam will be conducted in English only. (ANI)

