Girnar ropeway will provide facilities for locals, generate reemployment opportunities, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that with the inauguration of the ropeway at Girnar in Gujarat, the people of the area will get facilities along with the prospects of jobs.

Prime Minister inaugurated the Girnar Ropeway along with two other projects in Gujarat via video link.

"Goddess Amba is there at Girnar mountain. Gorakhnath peak, Guru Dattatreya peak and Jain temple are also on Girnar mountain. The one who reaches the peak by climbing the stairs here, experiences amazing power and peace. Now, by becoming a world-class rope-way, everyone will get the opportunity to see the mountains," Prime Minister said

"As this Girnar ropeway is starting, I am glad that people will get facilities here as well as local people will get employment opportunities," he added.

In Girnar ropeway initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. In addition to this, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.

Prime Minister also stressed that the number of tourists have increased in the state.

"Before the COVID pandemic started, over 45 lakh people had already visited the Statue of Unity. Now it has reopened, and the number of tourists are increasing rapidly," he said.

"Recently, Shivrajpur beach has gained international recognition. It has received a blue flag certification. On developing such locations, more and more tourists will be attracted and will result in increasing the number of employment opportunities as well," he added.

Prime Minister said that three projects-- Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' , Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and Mobile App for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the Girnar ropeway are the symbol of strength, devotion and health of Gujarat. (ANI)