GIS-23: Investors praise development-oriented vision of Yogi Adityanath govt

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): As the UP government gears up for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit 2023, scheduled from February 10 to 12, leading industrialists from India and abroad appreciated the "development-oriented vision" of the state government.

Delegations of the Uttar Pradesh government held a roadshow in the national capital on Friday wherein the investors, who came to participate in the event, appreciated the opportunities being created in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Terming the state as an 'expressway of development', they lauded the policies of the Yogi Adityanath government.

During the roadshow, Managing Director at Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited Rajeev Chanan, said, "We are bringing more and more investment to UP as it has huge development potential. The state is making tremendous progress in infrastructure, railway connectivity, and airway connectivity. The entire focus of the UP government is development."

Lava International's Chairman, Hari Om Rai, said, "After coming to UP, I have realised that UP is the only state that is able to attract industrialists on a very large scale."



He also said, "The changing atmosphere in UP today under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath has boosted the confidence of the business community and industrialists. A lot of work has been done in the field of infrastructure at UP. Roads and electricity are crucial for setting up any industry, and we are happy that the UP government is doing commendable work in this direction."

Industrialists signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Uttar Pradesh is scripting a new saga of economic development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prestigious group's Chairman Hemant Sateja said that the work which could be done in 75 years is being done now.

"Earlier, it was impossible to think about the network of expressways and defence corridors, but now they are being prepared under the administration of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The way the law and order situation has improved in UP has strengthened not only the confidence of people but also of investors like us. UP is moving towards making a big contribution to the development of the country," he added.

After conducting roadshows abroad, the UP government organised the roadshow in Delhi on Friday as part of its mission to develop the state into a USD 1 trillion economy through the Global Investors Summit from February 10-12.

Meanwhile, according to government officials, as many as four companies from Japan and South Korea are going to invest Rs 18,350 crore in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

