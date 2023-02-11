GIS 23: Rajnath calls for increased investments in UP, Tamil Nadu DICs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for more investment in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) to achieve 'Make in India, Make for the World' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shared global prosperity.

Singh was addressing a parallel sectoral session 'Advantage Uttar Pradesh: Defence Corridor', organised as part of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Lucknow on February 10, 2023. He urged the defence sector companies to increase their investment and emphasis more on R&D to take the defence industry to newer heights and ensure the overall growth of the country.

He described fool-proof security as the strongest pillar of a prosperous nation, asserting that the Government is leaving no stone unturned to build a self-reliant defence industry which provides state-of-the-art weapons & technologies to the Armed Forces, crucial to make the nation 'Aatmanirbhar'.

"In the last 7-8 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has risen once again to regain its old glory while creating a new identity for itself. After coming to power, we had two options with respect to the defence sector. First was to blame the previous governments for the circumstances and the second was to create a new path that leads to unprecedented growth. We chose the second option and moved ahead with dedication & enthusiasm. Now, with each passing day, we are getting closer and closer to our goal of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Today, along with all other sectors, defence is moving ahead at a fast pace to achieve self-reliance while contributing to the economic progress of the country," he said, adding that major steps, including setting up of two DICs are adding to that momentum.

Union Minister added that the DICs have been conceptualised to help in providing basic facilities to the defence industry, exuding confidence that they will soon become the backbone of the sector. On the UPDIC, he mentioned that the corridor nodes (Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow) are historically-important industrial areas, connected not only with the state but the entire country. This corridor has the potential to provide the defence industry with an ecosystem which is crucial for any organisation involved in R&D and production.

"There are corridors of power in the country which are necessary for running the governance of the country. When these corridors start interfering with the work of the industries, red-tapism increases and the businesses are adversely affected. Keeping this in mind, two dedicated corridors (UP and Tamil Nadu) were created for industrialists, free from unnecessary interference of the government," he said.

Singh was of the view that Uttar Pradesh today possesses all essentials- from law & order, environment for investors, and infrastructure development to quality education, health and nutrition - required to set up an industry in the state. He made special mention of the industry-friendly 'Aerospace & Defence Policy' which was issued by the state government to promote defence production. He termed it as another important step that provides a favourable environment for the private sector to move forward.



He also highlighted that following the establishment of the UPDIC, MoUs have been signed with more than 100 investors within a short span of time. So far, more than 550 hectares of land have been allotted to over 30 organisations and an investment of about Rs 2,500 crore has been made.

These statistics will increase, he said, hoping that the UPDIC will prove to be a runway for the state's defence industry to touch greater heights. Shri Rajnath Singh added that Uttar Pradesh will soon propel the country's economy and become its growth engine.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also addressed the gathering.

He stated that the Armed Forces are seeking to meet future challenges through transformation and modernisation. "Transformation is being attempted through jointness and integration which will lead to joint operational structures and the creation of synergy between the three services. Modernisation is being attempted through innovation and indigenisation, which need a collaborative approach amongst all stakeholders," he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff listed out various initiatives of the central government that will help build a defence ecosystem in the country and usher in a positive transformation. He invited foreign OEMs to become part of India's growth story by partnering with Indian businesses. He asserted that the UP DIC will define the future of aerospace and defence manufacturing in India.

Industry leaders and other stakeholders actively participated in the seminar and presented their suggestions to promote private participation in Defence Industry and give a boost to Indian Defence Manufacturing. Chief Nodal Officer of UPDIC Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), CEO UPEIDA Shri Arvind Kumar and other dignitaries and officials from industry, central and state governments were also present.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit is the flagship investment summit of the state government which brings together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. (ANI)

