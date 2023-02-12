GIS shows picture of new and developing UP: Anurag Thakur

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Record-level investments are coming in different sectors of the Uttar Pradesh at the Global Investors Summit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Talking to reporters here in Lucknow, the Union Minister said, "At the Global Investors Summit, record-level investments are coming in for different sectors. This shows the picture of new and developing Uttar Pradesh."

"The image of UP has changed a lot in the last five years, which has also increased people's confidence. One trillion dollar economy is a huge thing in itself," he added.

He further said that the state is also becoming the sports capital of the world.



"CM Yogi honored and awarded cash prizes to sportspersons, not only from UP but also from other states of the country. Events like MotoGP, and Khelo India University Gamesrganized will also be organized in the state. From manufacturing sports goods to creating sports infrastructure, this will be a huge boost. UP is becoming the sports capital of the country," he added.

He further said that the G20 Presidency is a matter of pride for the country.

"The presidency of G-20 is a matter of great pride for India. More than 200 meetings will be held at different places across the country. It will help people from all over the world to get an opportunity to see India's art, culture, literature, and growing India," he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric, and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavors to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement. (ANI)

