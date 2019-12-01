Gita can be utilised in every sphere of life: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Marking International Gita Mahotsav, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the sacred scripture not only has spiritual significance but can also be properly utilised in every sphere of life.

"The Gita has not only spiritual significance but can be properly utilised in every sphere of life... The Gita articulates the philosophy of unshackling bondage and redress of problems. It is undoubtedly a world heritage today," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker attended a Gita Prerna Mahotsav held at the Red Fort Ground in Delhi as chief guest, where he addressed a public gathering.

He said that it is possible to solve every problem in life by assimilating the essence of Gita.

"It is part of the way of life that makes us active and dynamic. More importantly, it gives us an idea of right and wrong... This is possible because its effect makes our inner forces positively active," he added.

Emphasizing that everyone, including the youth, need to work for a harmonious society by removing differences and prejudices through the knowledge of Gita, he said that events like Gita Prerana Mahotsav play an important role in building a younger generation who is ethical and understands their responsibility.

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries were also present during the event. (ANI)

