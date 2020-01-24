Give exact numbers of "illegal infiltrators": Prakash Ambedkar to Raj Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is slated to hold a rally to drive "illegal infiltrators" out of India, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Friday asked Raj Thackeray to give the exact figure of illegal infiltrators in the country or avoid such protest.

"We need to ask that those who are giving such statements that how many Bangladeshi and Pakistani people are living in this country, they need to give us the exact figures because Raj Thackeray is doing all this to increase his target rating point (TRP)," said Prakash Ambedkar.

Thackeray has announced that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India.



"We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" Thackeray had said.

"I will meet the state Home Minister or Chief Minister over some issues. Muslim clerics in India go to other countries, nobody knows what do they do, even the police can't go there," he added.

In December last year, Raj Thackeray had said that the illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country irrespective of their religion. (ANI)

