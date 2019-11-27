Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

Give us 200 acres land for Ram temple, demands Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas member Vedanti

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday demanded Central Government to allocate at least 200 acres of land for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
"At least 200 acres of land should be granted for the temple of such stature on lines of Ranakpur mandir, Akshardham Mandir, Sankheshwar temple in Kutch. The nyas would welcome anyone that is appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the trust for the construction of Ram Temple," Vedanti told ANI.
He, however, stated that 67 acres of land in Ayodhya is not enough for the temple. He further suggested a few names that may be considered for appointment to the trust.
The nyas member further asserted that he had served the Ramjanmabhoomi cause for the past several decades and wanted a grand temple at the site that could do justice to the aspirations of people like late Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Ashok Singhal etc who had fought for it their entire lives.
Vedanti claimed that he will abide by the decision taken by the Centre on trust and its members.
"In trust, representation of Ayodhya saints is necessary. Trust should have a personality of international grandstanding. Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Nityagopal Das should represent the temple. There are four people who have struggled for Ayodhya and are alive. These are Nityagopal Ji, Kanhaiyadas Ji, Kishori Sharan, and Acharya Satyendra Das. Whatever the government of India will decide, we will accept," said Vedanti.
Furthermore, Vedanti said that the members of Nyas want the temple to be of a world-class level. The arrangements for international tourists should be such that Lord Ram gets recognition across the globe.
"The Narendra Modi-led government needs to develop the temple as well as the city at an international scale so that the visitors to Ayodhya get a world-class experience and Lord Ram could be acknowledged worldwide," said Vedanti.
"Around 95 per cent of Muslims in India don't want review petition and Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram don't want peace and are inciting few Muslims," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:16 IST

Mumbai: Newly elected MLAs reach Maharashtra assembly for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday personally welcomed newly-elected MLAs here at Vidhan Bhawan upon their arrival for the oath-taking in Maharashtra Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 07:27 IST

Shahjahanpur case: Law student not allowed to appear in exams...

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The law student, who accused former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment, was not allowed to appear in the third semester LLM exams owing to shortage of attendance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 07:02 IST

Propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47 completed: ISRO

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said that the propellant filling of second stage of PSLV-C47, carrying a third-generation earth observation satellite Cartosat-3, has been completed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 06:51 IST

Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil to be Maharashtra deputy CMs:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has said group leaders of their respective parties -- NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat -- will become Deputy Chief Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:58 IST

Telangana: Man burnt alive after hut catches fire in Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was burnt alive after the hut he was sleeping in caught fire in Vanasthalipuram area here, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:57 IST

Odisha achieves 93 pc Aadhaar enrolments, country-wide average...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Odisha has made appreciable progress by achieving 93 per cent Aadhaar enrolment, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Deputy Director General G Venugopal Reddy said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 05:01 IST

Telangana: Newborn baby stolen from govt hospital in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 16-day-old girl was stolen from a government hospital in Khammam here, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:44 IST

Odisha to adopt Tamil Nadu's micro composting model for wet...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As part of its 'Swachha Odisha Sustha Odisha' campaign, the Urban Development Department of Odisha government has decided to adopt Tamil Nadu's Micro Composting Centre (MCC) model for proper management of wet waste.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:30 IST

Israeli fire experts delegation pays homage to 26/11 terror...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A four-member delegation from Israel National Fire and Rescue Services, which is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, visited Nariman House on Tuesday to pay homage to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 04:30 IST

Witnessed abuse of democracy, some J-K leaders will face prison:...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that he witnessed the abuse of democracy when he was serving as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that some leaders from the newly formed Union Territory will surely go behind the bars for indulging in corrupt practices.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 03:26 IST

Dogs, horses, sticks own land in Bihar, Zamindari Abolition not...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that Zamindari Abolition Act was not implemented in Bihar properly, adding that lands are registered in the name of dogs, horses and even sticks in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 02:54 IST

US: 19-year-old Indian-American student found strangled to death...

Washington DC [USA]/Hyderabad [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 19-year-old Indian-American girl was found strangled to death in a parking garage of a university in Chicago over the weekend, police have said, adding that they have arrested and charged a man with first degree murder and aggravated sexual assaul

Read More
iocl