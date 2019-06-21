File Pic UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
File Pic UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Give voluntary retirement to corrupt officials: CM Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:11 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that corrupt officials and staff have no place in the system and should be given voluntary retirement.
Adityanath also issued orders for preparing the list of officials who have cases pending against them or are involved in suspicious activities.
The Chief Minister made the comments while chairing a review meeting with officials of the administrative department of the state Secretariat on Thursday. He stated that the cases related to court orders should be dispensed immediately based on the merit and urged for pending salaries of employees hired through 'outsource' to be given immediately, an official press release stated.
Talking about the e-office system, CM Yogi inquired about the updates and instructed the officials to expedite the work of connecting every office. It should also be taken to the district level offices and arrangements should be made to preserve the important documents of the secretariat, said the Chief Minister.
"Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure the payments of the employees which are pending for over 4 months. He also directed officials to take appropriate actions on issues related to promotion, filing up the vacancies and retirement of the employees. He asked the officials to take firm actions against the corrupt employees, stop their promotion process and give them voluntary retirement," stated the press release.
Adityanath also said that the bio-metric system of attendance would soon be introduced in Secretariat.
Talking about sanitation and security, Chief Minister directed the officials to have full proof security checkpoints in the Secretariat and in the other related offices. "No unwanted person should enter into any administrative office without the permission of the officials and mobile phones should be banned for unauthorized persons," he instructed.
He also instructed renaming all the auditoriums after the name of great personalities. He asked the officials of the Secretariat to collaborate with Municipal Corporation and take off the hoardings which are in front of Vidhan Bhavan and Lok Bhavan.
Additional Chief Secretary Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Secretariat Administration Department, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister SP Goyal along and other employees of the department were present in the review meeting (ANI).

