Given 'faansi ki sazaa' for no fault: Cong MP Rajani Patil on being suspended from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Shortly after being suspended from the proceedings at the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing Budget Session, for allegedly violating the directions of chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil on Friday denied the charge claiming she was given 'faansi ki sazaa' (capital punishment) for not fault of hers.

Taking a serious view of a video of the ruckus in the Upper House that went viral on Friday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's joint address in Parliament, Vice President Dhankar suspended the Congress MP for the remainder of the Budget session for acting in violation of his directions.

"I did not do anything. I was given 'faansi ki sazaa' despite not being at fault. I come from a family of freedom fighters and my culture and upbringing doesn't permit me to violate the law," said Patil.

She alleged that her suspension was part of a 'sponsored programme'.

"We interrupted PM Modi's reply, again and again, yesterday which upset them. This was part of their sponsored programme," the Congress MP alleged after being suspednded from the Rajya Sabha.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan spoke out in Patil's support, claiming she wasn't given a chance to clarify and what she went through was humiliating.

"I think the treatment meted out to her was humiliating. It shouldn't have happened. If they felt she did something wrong, she could have sent the matter to a (parliamentary) committee. I am not sure that they did that. She wasn't given a chance to clarify her position in the matter," said Bachchan.



On the suspension of Rajani Patil from the Rajya Sabha labelled 'anti-women' by Opposition members, Union Minister Smriti Irani said no gender has the right to violate the law.

"No gender has the right to violate the law. Law was violated, rules were violated. The Congress accepted it in the House," said Irani.

"In public domain yesterday, on Twitter, there was the dissemination of a video relating to proceedings of this House. I took a serious view of it and did all that was required. As a matter of principle and to keep the sanctity of Parliament, no outside agency's involvement could be sought," Dhankar said.

"The entire matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee and till we have the benefit of the recommendation of the Privileges Committee for consideration of this august House, Dr Rajani Ashokrao Patil is suspended for the current session," Dhankhar said earlier on Friday.

Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said he had seen a video of Thursday's proceedings in the House that had been recorded in an unauthorised manner.

"An unfortunate incident happened yesterday. There are videos on social media that were recorded iillegaly in this august House. It was circulated on social media," Goyal said.

"I think such action is of very serious concern. MPs have already complained to you about this incident. They had requested you to have the matter investigated and examined," the minister told the Chair. (ANI)

